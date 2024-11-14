Türkiye, Qatar ink 8 strategic agreements in Ankara

In the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, eight agreements were signed between the two countries on Thursday.

The two leaders chaired 10th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee at the presidential complex in capital Ankara.

Following the meeting, a signing ceremony was held. The eight agreements signed are as follows:

- Cooperation Agreement in the Field of Humanitarian Assistance between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar

- Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Fields of Documents and Archives between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar

- Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Media and Communication between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar

- Implementation Program for the Years 2025-2026 in the Fields of Youth and Sports between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar

- Cooperation Agreement in the Field of International Road Passenger and Goods Transport between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar

- Declaration of Intent on Facilitating Trade between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar

- Technical Cooperation Agreement between the Ministries of Defense

- Military Cooperation Agreement between the Ministries of Defense

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also signed the declaration of the 10th Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting.



















