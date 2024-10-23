Spain, Portugal call for immediate cease-fire in Middle East

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) a his Portuguese counterpart Luis Montenegro shake hands after holding a joint press conference at Palacio Fialho on October 23, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Spanish and Portuguese prime ministers called on Wednesday for an immediate cease-fire in the Middle East.

During a bilateral summit in the Portuguese city of Faro, the two leaders discussed their opposition to the violence in Lebanon and Gaza.

"We are united by fundamental values like the importance of peace and human rights… that's why we reaffirmed the need for an immediate cease-fire in Lebanon and Gaza," said the center-right prime minister of Portugal, Luis Montenegro, expressing hope that their wish will "move beyond words."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the Iberian Peninsula continues to defend a diverse Europe, international trade, and "most importantly, a Europe that guarantees strict compliance with international law, particularly international humanitarian law — without double standards."

Sanchez also stated that the leaders defend the work of the United Nations, led by the Portuguese politician Antonio Guterres, including the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Israeli forces have reportedly attacked both United Nations organizations since fighting broke out last year.

In a bilateral declaration between Spain and Portugal, released ahead of the meeting, both countries also announced their commitment to continue funding UNRWA and "reject the attempts to criminalize" the organization.

The declaration also reaffirms that both nations support the Palestinian Authority as "the only government of all the Palestinian territories."

Both countries also committed to sanctions against violent illegal settlers in the West Bank, additional measures to fight terrorism, and to deploy European Union missions in the Palestinian territories "when the conditions are right."

Spain and Portugal also support the two-state solution and call for an international peace conference as soon as possible, according to the declaration.