Orban calls for ceasefire in Ukraine to speed up peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday urged a speedy ceasefire in Ukraine to facilitate peace talks after meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the war-ravaged country.

"I asked the president to consider whether... a quick ceasefire could speed up the peace talks," the Hungarian leader told a press conference alongside Zelensky, adding that the ceasefire he envisions would be time bound.