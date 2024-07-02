TÜRKIYES SECURITY FORCES ARREST, DEPORT PKK/KCK TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS WOMEN WING LEADER

Türkiye's security forces, in an intelligence-based operation, on Tuesday apprehended Zozan Baransson, a so-called leader of the terrorist organization PKK/KCK's women's wing in the southeastern Mardin province, and deported her.

In a joint operation, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Mardin's Provincial Gendarmerie Command netted Baransson in the Nusaybin district and later deported her, according to sources familiar with her arrest who spoke with Anadolu on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak with the media.

Baransson, who had been under long-term surveillance for her alleged terrorist activities, was taken into custody and later deported, they said, adding that the MIT continues its operations against members of the PKK/KCK terrorist organization.

She was part of a group that organized protests in Sweden against the country's NATO membership.

During her detention, she reportedly denied having any connections to the PKK/KCK or participating in its activities.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.