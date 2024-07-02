ISRAELS ONSLAUGHT AGAINST GAZA UNLEASHED A MAELSTROM OF HUMAN MISERY: UN

UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, briefs the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at UN Headquarters in New York, July 2, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The UN's senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza on Tuesday emphasized the extreme distress faced by Palestinian civilians, saying that Israel's onslaught has "unleashed a maelstrom of human misery."

"Palestinian civilians in Gaza have been plunged into an abyss of suffering. Their homes lie shattered, their lives upended," Sigrid Kaag told the Security Council.

Kaag reported that the public health system in Gaza has collapsed, with schools destroyed and an education system in ruins, posing a severe threat to future generations.

She warned about "summer temperatures soaring and severe shortages of basic services such as waste management, sanitation facilities and water supply, the specter of outbreaks of infectious and communicable diseases looms large."

Saying that more than 1 million people have been displaced amid attacks on Rafah since May 6, Kaag reported that: "1.9 million people are now displaced across Gaza."

Expressing deep concern about new evacuation orders in Khan Younis, she said: "In Gaza, nowhere is safe."

Noting continued problems in the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Kaag said, "There is no substitute for political will."

Kaag underscored that there has been a significant drop in aid entering and distributed across Gaza following Israel's attack on Rafah and the closure of the Rafah border crossing.

She noted the evacuation of 21 children with serious illnesses from Gaza last week and told the Council: "In view of the immense need, I consider this a priority and ask for your urgent attention and support."

Noting that humanitarian aid will be needed for years, Kaag added that the focus should also be on the reconstruction and recovery process in Gaza without delay.