U.S. JUDGE DELAYS TRUMPS SENTENCING IN NEW YORK HUSH-MONEY CASE

The sentencing hearing for former U.S. President Donald Trump in a hush-money case has been postponed to September, according to U.S. media Tuesday.

Justice Juan Merchan notified Trump's lawyers and Manhattan prosecutors of his decision to postpone the July 11 sentencing to Sept. 18, CBS News reported. The ruling came hours after Merchan received letters from both sides in the case in the wake of a Supreme Court's ruling that said former presidents enjoy a presumption of criminal immunity for official acts while in the White House, handing a win to Trump.

With the new date, the hearing will not take place before the Republican National Convention slated for July 15 - 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office also said it is not opposed to delaying the sentencing.

"Although we believe defendant's arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion," it said.

Trump was convicted in May on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. He became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony criminal charges.