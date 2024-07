5 civilians killed in regime attack in Syria

At least five civilians were killed and seven wounded Tuesday in a ground attack by Syrian regime forces in a village in western Damascus.

Fighting between regime forces and local armed groups erupted following raids by Bashar al-Assad's troops, according to local sources.

Regime forces subsequently targeted the village with ground-to-ground weapons, striking a bus carrying civilians and residential homes.

Clashes continued intermittently, according to an Anadolu correspondent.