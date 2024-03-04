Greece felt its hottest winter on record

Greece has been experiencing its warmest winter ever on record, the country's national weather service said Monday.

The record was announced by the National Observatory of Athens by analyzing data from the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The temperature was above average in December 2023 as well as this January and February.

Six of the country's hottest winters were reported over the last decade.

The average winter temperature in Greece has reached 11C (51.8F) since 1960, up 1.6C.

The news comes amid countries worldwide recording record-high temperatures and new records for hottest year in recorded history being set regularly, in what the scientific consensus says is a climate crisis spurred by human activity.

Scientists have warned that the crisis, unless it is stemmed, is sure to disrupt the lives of billions of people worldwide and lead to mass extinctions, with many human communities destined not to survive.