'Children dying of starvation' in northern Gaza, says WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday expressed concern over the "appalling" situation in Gaza, saying children in the northern part of the strip are dying of starvation.

"Severe levels of malnutrition, children dying of starvation, serious shortages of fuel, food and medical supplies, hospital buildings destroyed," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wrote on X, about the "grim findings" during the WHO's visits to Al-Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals in northern Gaza.

"The situation at Al-Awda Hospital is particularly appalling, as one of the buildings is destroyed. Kamal Adwan Hospital is the only paediatrics hospital in the north of Gaza, and is overwhelmed with patients," he added.

Ghebreyesus said that the lack of food resulted in the deaths of 10 children, adding that the lack of electricity also poses a "serious threat" to patient care, especially in critical areas like the intensive care unit and the neonatal unit.

"We appeal to Israel to ensure humanitarian aid can be delivered safely, and regularly. Civilians, especially children, and health staff need scaled-up help immediately."

"But the key medicine all these patients need is peace. Ceasefire," he added.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 30,534 Palestinians have since been killed and 71,920 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.