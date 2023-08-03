Southern France on high alert as forest fire risk

A red alert has been issued in Bouches-du-Rhone due to "very high fire risk," while in three areas of the Sud-Est region, an orange alert, one level below, has been declared for "forest fire risk."

In the nearby Var and Vaucluse, people have also been urged to be vigilant against the possibility of fires.

This is the second time since June that Bouches-du-Rhone has been placed under a red alert, and five forested areas in the Var and Vaucluse regions have been closed to tourists.

French authorities state that nine out of every ten fires in the country are caused by human activity.