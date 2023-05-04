Fire in construction cabins kills 8 homeless people in Czech Republic

Firefighters and police investigators gather at the scene of a fatal fire in Plotni Street in Brno, Czech Republic, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo)

A fire in construction cabins in the Czech Republic killed eight homeless people who were living in them, local media reported on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning in a construction cabin used by homeless people in Brno, the country's largest city, and quickly spread to many other cabins nearby, the public broadcaster CT24.

By the morning, the fire had been extinguished.

This is probably the most tragic fire in the region, the fire department's spokesman Jaroslav Mikoska said.

An investigation is already underway by competent authorities to determine what exactly caused the fire, the broadcaster reported.

Commenting on the incident, Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated on Twitter "I am very sorry for everyone who died in the tragic fire in Brno. Sincere condolences to all relatives and loved ones."

"The causes of what happened are being investigated, in any case, it is a huge human tragedy that cannot leave anyone indifferent," the city's Mayor Marketa Vankova said in a separate statement.