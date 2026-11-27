German defense company Rheinmetall lowered its 2030 sales target on Friday, citing setbacks including Germany's cancellation of the F126 frigate program and delays to the Arminius armored vehicle project.

The Düsseldorf-based company said at its Capital Markets Day in Hamburg that it now expects organic sales of €33 billion ($36.1 billion) to €37 billion ($40.5 billion) in 2030.

The revised forecast is down from its previous target of approximately €45 billion ($49.3 billion), while the company expects an operating margin of around 20%.

Rheinmetall also lowered sales targets for its vehicle systems and weapons and ammunition divisions.

The company removed the F126 frigate program from its naval systems forecast without including potential revenue from a replacement project.

It said delays in artillery ammunition acceptance tests and the lingering effects of an explosion at its facility in Murcia, Spain, had also prompted a more cautious approach to forecasting.





- FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK MAINTAINED

Rheinmetall maintained its 2026 forecast for sales of approximately €13.2 billion and an operating margin of around 18.5%.

The company had lowered its full-year outlook earlier in November, saying the Arminius project was in the final phase of negotiations and could only be commissioned in 2027.

Third-quarter sales rose 32% year on year to €3.15 billion, below market expectations of €3.3 billion.

Operating profit increased 62% to €553 million, while the operating margin widened to 17.5% from 14.8% a year earlier.

In the first nine months of 2026, Rheinmetall's sales climbed 38% to €8.38 billion, while operating profit surged 68% to €1.34 billion.

The group's order backlog reached €78 billion at the end of September, up from €56.7 billion a year earlier.





