Israeli army expels Palestinians from their lands, detains around 60 in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army expelled Palestinians from their lands, prevented them from performing Friday prayers, and detained around 60 people in the southern occupied West Bank on Friday, while Israeli occupiers carried out a series of attacks on Palestinian lands and properties.

Local sources told Anadolu that Israeli forces detained around 60 activists and landowners in the Ras al-Qadi area of Halhul town, north of Hebron.

The forces expelled Palestinians from their lands and prevented them from performing Friday prayers there, the sources said.

The lands are located near an Israeli military checkpoint and are threatened with confiscation for a settlement outpost, while Israeli forces prevent residents from plowing and cultivating them.

These practices restrict Palestinians' access to their lands and their ability to cultivate them, further exacerbating their suffering amid Israeli restrictions, the sources said.