Besiktas return to Istanbul after Europa League win marred by police violence in Georgia

Besiktas returned to Istanbul on Friday after beating Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2-1 in a UEFA Europa League match marred by clashes between supporters and police in Georgia's Batumi on Thursday.

The squad arrived at Sabiha Gokcen Airport, where fans and journalists welcomed the players after strong winds delayed their flight by around two and a half hours.

Speaking to reporters, Besiktas captain Orkun Kokcu said the team had remained united despite the difficulties.

"We went through some exhausting experiences, but we showed that we are a team and a family," he said.

Kokcu also voiced solidarity with the club's supporters following the clashes.

"We stand behind our fans. Let them investigate, and we will accept the outcome," he said.

"All of Türkiye stood behind us, and we felt everyone's support. I want to thank everyone. For us, it was a national matter," he added.

Besiktas Football Director Onder Ozen said the club had submitted documents and video footage to UEFA as part of the governing body's investigation into the incidents.

"I don't think we will face any major problems because our supporters were the ones subjected to disproportionate force," he said.

"Although we were the home team, we were the ones who suffered," he added.

Ozen thanked Turkish authorities and fans for their support but criticized the lack of adequate assistance from Georgian officials.

He also confirmed that Besiktas would not request a postponement of its upcoming derby against Galatasaray.

"No excuses, we carry on," he said.