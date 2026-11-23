Moscow accuses Estonia of letting Ukraine use its air space to attack Russia

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Estonia ⁠of letting ⁠Ukraine use its airspace "on the quiet" to ⁠attack Russian targets, in what it called a provocative move that risked triggering an open war with Russia.

The ⁠ministry ⁠set out the allegation in a statement after summoning Estonia's charge d'affaires in Moscow to ⁠issue a formal protest over Estonia's decision to close its shared border with Russia,

The ministry ⁠also ‌accused ‌Estonia of ⁠attempting to ‌obstruct the movement of Russian ⁠cargo ships ⁠in the ⁠Baltic Sea.







