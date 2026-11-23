Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Estonia of letting Ukraine use its airspace "on the quiet" to attack Russian targets, in what it called a provocative move that risked triggering an open war with Russia.
The ministry set out the allegation in a statement after summoning Estonia's charge d'affaires in Moscow to issue a formal protest over Estonia's decision to close its shared border with Russia,
The ministry also accused Estonia of attempting to obstruct the movement of Russian cargo ships in the Baltic Sea.