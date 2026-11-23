Russia summoned on Monday Estonia's charge d'affaires Marek Juhtogi over its decision to close the remaining border crossing points between the two countries.

The ministry said in a statement that an official protest was lodged over the move announced on Nov. 20.

Following the announcement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had described the decision as "openly confrontational," saying it was taken under the pretext of an alleged attempted arson attack on an Estonian defense industry facility, which Tallinn attributed to Russian intelligence services.

"The unilateral closure of border crossing points violates the rights and interests of a significant number of Russian compatriots," she said.

Zakharova argued that the measure would have serious economic and social consequences, particularly for Estonia's own border regions, and criticized Tallinn for making the decision hastily and without consulting Moscow.

She said Russia was convinced that attempts to establish a "sanitary cordon" around the country and isolate it would prove costly for those behind them.

Moscow reserved the right to take all necessary political and diplomatic measures to protect its national interests, she added.





