The PKK/KCK terrorist organization has vacated 14 additional shelters in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, Turkish security sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, significant steps continue to be taken as part of a process aimed at strengthening national solidarity and social integration, ensuring regional security, stability and long-term peace.

As part of ongoing efforts to vacate shelters posing a potential conflict risk to Türkiye's security, the PKK previously vacated the Hebat, Yajk, Sabri and Sason areas in northern Iraq's Metina and Baze regions on Oct. 8, 2026.

Following those withdrawals, another 14 shelters in Hakurk were vacated on Nov. 18.

The locations include Ciger Tepe, Serif, Aliser, Kendekola, PAJK, Baran Ammunition Depot, Hinere/Hospital, Tailoring Workshop, Mazlum Dogan, Practical Management, Ammunition Depot, Yusuf-Asayis, Hemin and Cesur.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry announced that caves and shelters in these areas would be rendered unusable.

Security sources said the developments on the ground demonstrate progress toward completing disarmament, one of the first and most important stages of the process.

They also highlighted the contribution of these developments to the national security and political stability of countries in the region.

The sources described the latest withdrawals as concrete and verifiable developments reflecting the determination to successfully complete the process.

They emphasized that the developments also indicate that several critical milestones have already been achieved through a realistic and carefully managed approach.

According to the sources, each positive development monitored by the National Solidarity and Social Integration Coordination Board and its subcommittees brings the process closer to facilitating the reintegration into society of individuals who return to Türkiye under conditions established by law.

The board began operating under the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration.

The sources said the social integration process, based on democracy, inclusiveness and reconciliation, would help reintegrate previously underutilized human potential into society.

They added that the process could also allow substantial economic resources previously allocated to other areas to be redirected toward Türkiye's prosperity and future development.





