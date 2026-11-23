4 security personnel injured in attack by outlaw groups in Syria’s Suwayda

Four security personnel were wounded in an attack by outlaw groups in Syria's southern Suwayda province, a security source said Monday.

The source told Alikhbariah TV that the attack targeted an Internal Security Forces post in Rima Hazem village in rural Suwayda.

The source did not provide further details on the condition of the injured personnel or the circumstances of the attack.

The incident follows similar attacks targeting Syrian security positions in Suwayda in recent months.

A ceasefire has been in place in Suwayda since July 2025 following clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters that left hundreds dead and wounded.

Groups affiliated with Hikmat al-Hijri, a Druze spiritual leader, have repeatedly violated the deal by targeting military positions, while the Syrian government has maintained the arrangement and facilitated evacuations and humanitarian aid deliveries.

Al-Hijri's support for Israeli military intervention in Syria has drawn widespread condemnations amid government efforts to consolidate control and preserve Syria's territorial unity.

Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Syrian authorities have sought to restore security across the country.





