More than 99% of the Gaza Strip shows indicators of potential environmental contamination from Israeli attacks, with toxic substances in the air, soil and water threatening public health for generations, according to a report released Monday by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS).

The report found that the scale and intensity of Israel's assaults had affected approximately 78% of Gaza's land area, while indicators of potential contamination were identified across more than 99% of the territory.

Using satellite imagery, remote sensing, scientific analysis and open-source data, the report identified widespread contamination risks involving heavy metals, explosive residues, asbestos from destroyed buildings, dioxins and biological pollutants.

It warned that the contamination threatens essential environmental systems on which Gaza's population depends for survival, with exposure occurring through air, food, water and direct contact with contaminated soil and debris.

Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said the destruction of Gaza's environment had severely undermined conditions necessary for human safety and survival.

"Palestinians living in Gaza are being exposed to toxins in multiple ways through air, food, water and via direct contact with contaminated soils and debris. These risks will persist for generations to come, unless clean-up, remediation and recovery actions are prioritized," Behar said.

The report found that the highest levels of potential contamination were concentrated in Gaza City, Khan Younis, Rafah, Jabalia and along Salah al-Din Road, reflecting the combined impact of bombardment, widespread destruction and multiple pollution sources.

According to the findings, faecal coliform bacteria were detected in 19% of 79 groundwater wells sampled across Gaza in July 2026, compared with 2% of groundwater wells reported as contaminated in 2021.

The report identified heightened risks of long-term soil contamination around Beit Hanoun, Wadi Gaza and northeastern Khan Younis, where clay-rich soils are more likely to retain pollutants, potentially threatening agricultural production and food safety.

Gaza City, Jabalia and the North Gaza Governorate were identified as areas facing the highest risks of air contamination, as pollutants from bombardment and destroyed buildings are dispersed through dust by wind, vehicle movement and debris clearance.

The findings also highlighted elevated drinking water contamination risks in North Gaza, Gaza City and Deir al-Balah, where damaged water infrastructure, groundwater vulnerability, debris accumulation and sewage overflow compound existing threats.

The report warned that dust and pollution from destroyed buildings and waste burning could cause respiratory irritation, worsen asthma and lead to lung injuries, with children particularly vulnerable to prolonged exposure.

Behar said the scale of contamination was particularly alarming given Gaza's dense population and residents' limited ability to escape exposure.

Since October 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children, while destroying 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.