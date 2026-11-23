News World Zelensky: Ukraine joining NATO better than security guarantees

Zelensky: Ukraine joining NATO better than security guarantees

In a video address to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's annual meeting in Berlin on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his call for Ukraine to join NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his call for Ukraine to be admitted to NATO in a video address to the annual meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin on Monday.



Zelensky said this would be a better solution for security in Europe than security guarantees for Ukraine that resemble the mutual defence clause under Article 5 of the Western alliance's treaty.



"Wouldn't it be more effective to simply bring Ukraine into NATO? Wouldn't that be better for all of us, for everyone - cheaper to put in place and more reliable when it comes to actually protecting security?" he asked.



US negotiators have proposed security guarantees similar to NATO Article 5 - which states that an attack on one alliance member is considered an attack on all - to protect Ukraine against further Russian attacks after the war ends.



Zelensky did not reject the proposal directly but raised several questions.



"Which countries will support Ukraine if Ukraine is attacked again? What exactly will our partners do in response? Which troops will be stationed on our territory in advance? How much will all this cost?" the Ukrainian president asked.



He said that Europe would be safer with Ukraine inside NATO.



Russia firmly rejects Ukraine's accession to NATO, as well as security guarantees backed by Western troops stationed in Ukraine.



NATO has agreed in principle that Ukraine should become a member. However, the United States has opposed this in recent years.



German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stuck to cautious diplomatic wording during Monday's discussions, stating that Ukraine's path towards NATO membership is irreversible.



Zelensky has recently reported a US proposal suggesting that Ukraine could be admitted to NATO if it relinquished the part of the eastern Donbass region it still controls. Ukraine has so far rejected any withdrawal from territory that Russia has not yet captured.









