Türkiye ranks second worldwide in the Times Higher Education (THE) 2027 Interdisciplinary Science Rankings, with 89 universities on the list, the country's Council of Higher Education (YOK) announced Thursday.

According to a statement by YOK, the rankings evaluated 1,058 universities across 102 countries and territories.

India topped the list with 102 universities, followed by Türkiye with 89, up from 82 the previous year.

The number of Turkish universities among the world's top 200 also increased from 12 to 13.

Koç University ranked 48th and Middle East Technical University (METU) 57th, placing both among the world's top 100.

Istanbul Technical University ranked 101st, followed by Sabancı University at 103rd, Boğaziçi University at 108th and Atatürk University at 113th.

Other Turkish institutions in the top 200 included Erciyes University (134th), Bilkent University (163rd), Gebze Technical University (165th) and Akdeniz University (172nd).

Istanbul Nişantaşı University ranked 175th, Yıldız Technical University 189th and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University 195th, bringing the total number of Turkish universities in the top 200 to 13.

38 TURKISH UNIVERSITIES AMONG WORLD'S TOP 500



Beyond the top 200, several other Turkish universities secured places in the rankings.

Abdullah Gül University, Ankara University, Hacettepe University and Selçuk University ranked in the 201-250 range.

Bahçeşehir University, Biruni University, Istinye University and Ondokuz Mayıs University placed in the 251-300 range.

These results brought the number of Turkish universities among the world's top 300 to 21, while 38 institutions ranked among the top 500.

NOTABLE GAINS BY TURKISH UNIVERSITIES



Several Turkish universities climbed significantly compared with the previous year's rankings.

Istanbul Nişantaşı University recorded one of the biggest improvements, jumping from the 501-600 range last year to 175th place, entering the world's top 200.

Akdeniz University also made substantial gains, rising from the 251-300 range to 172nd place.

Erciyes University remained among the world's top 150 for the third consecutive year.

Istinye University climbed from the 401-500 range to the 251-300 range, while Ankara University improved from 240th to 236th place.

The results underscore the growing international presence of Turkish universities in interdisciplinary research.

'EXPANDING INTERDISCIPLINARY EDUCATION OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE WITH GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS'



Commenting on the rankings, YOK President Erol Özvar welcomed the growing international visibility of Turkish universities and highlighted efforts to expand interdisciplinary education and research.

Özvar emphasized that interdisciplinary research strengthens universities' scientific capabilities.

"The future of scientific research and higher education around the world is being shaped by bringing different academic disciplines together. We are closely following this transformation and diversifying interdisciplinary education opportunities at our universities in line with global developments. We are developing educational models that allow students to gain knowledge and skills from different fields while specializing in their main area of study," he said.

Özvar also noted that artificial intelligence, big data, automation and digitalization are transforming how knowledge is produced and reshaping the skills required in professional careers.

He said YOK aims to strengthen a higher education system in which disciplines complement one another, allowing students to broaden their education according to their interests and abilities.

Özvar stressed that Türkiye's efforts to promote interdisciplinary education align with the global shift toward integrating different academic fields.

"Developments around the world show that the steps we are taking are heading in the right direction. We are expanding interdisciplinary education opportunities at our universities and moving forward in line with the global transformation of higher education," he stated.

As an example, Özvar highlighted efforts to encourage pharmacy and dentistry students to pursue double major programs.

"Double major programs are already a right available to our students. We are not introducing a new right; rather, we are encouraging academically successful students to make greater use of this existing opportunity," he said.

Özvar added that pharmacy students who also study engineering or other complementary disciplines could develop new ideas, contribute to innovation and improve their professional productivity.