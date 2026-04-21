Bulgaria–Türkiye trade hits record $10B in 2025

Trade volume between Bulgaria and Türkiye reached a record €9 billion ($10 billion) in 2025, marking an 18% increase compared to the previous year, Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Anton Kostadinov said Tuesday.

Kostadinov made the remarks at a bilateral business forum attended by representatives of around 70 Bulgarian and Turkish companies, according to a ministry statement.

He noted that Türkiye remains one of Bulgaria's leading export destinations and described it as a "long-standing strategic partner," highlighting ties built on mutual trust, dynamic economic exchange, and shared development goals.

Citing central bank data, Kostadinov said Turkish foreign direct investment in Bulgaria exceeded €1.5 billion by the end of 2025.

He added that Turkish companies operate across a broad range of sectors in Bulgaria, including industry, infrastructure, construction, automotive manufacturing, textiles, and food and beverages.

Participants at the forum also explored opportunities for joint projects in high-value-added sectors such as transport and logistics, energy, and innovation.

Plans to develop logistics hubs and industrial zones in border regions were also highlighted, aimed at strengthening trade flows and positioning the area as a key corridor between Europe and Asia.

The event was organized by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with Eurochambres under the EU-Türkiye Business Dialogue initiative, which seeks to foster partnerships, enhance business contacts, and deepen economic ties between the EU and Türkiye.

Turkish Ambassador to Bulgaria Mehmet Uyanik and Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Tsvetan Simeonov also addressed the opening session.