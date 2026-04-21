Pakistan urges US, Iran to consider extending 14-day ceasefire beyond Wednesday

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday urged the United States and Iran to consider extending the 14-day ceasefire beyond its Wednesday deadline and "give dialogue and diplomacy a chance."

Dar made the remarks during a meeting with US Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad Natalie Baker, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The two discussed the latest regional developments, with Dar stressing Pakistan's "consistent emphasis" on dialogue and diplomacy as the "only viable" path to address challenges and achieve lasting regional peace and stability.

He also stressed the need for engagement between Washington and Tehran, calling for an extension of the ceasefire.

Baker conveyed Washington's "appreciation for Pakistan's constructive and positive role in promoting regional peace and facilitating dialogue," the statement said.

Hostilities in the region escalated after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

Pakistan hosted talks between the US and Iran on April 11-12 after brokering a 14-day ceasefire on April 8, which is set to expire on Wednesday evening, Washington time.

Efforts for another round of negotiations are underway, though uncertainty remains.

US President Donald Trump says it is "highly unlikely" that he will extend the ceasefire, adding that the Strait of Hormuz will remain blocked until a deal is reached.



