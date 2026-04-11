News Economy Lufthansa pilots called to strike on Monday and Tuesday

Lufthansa pilots called to strike on Monday and Tuesday

The Cockpit trade union confirmed on Saturday that pilots employed by the German aviation company Lufthansa Group intend to commence strike action on Monday and Tuesday.

DPA ECONOMY Published April 11,2026 Subscribe

Pilots at Germany's Lufthansa Group are set to strike on Monday and Tuesday, the Cockpit trade union said on Saturday.



The strike is scheduled to run from 12:01 am on Monday (2201 GMT on Sunday) through to 23:59 pm on Tuesday, the union said.



Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Cityline and Eurowings are also included in the strike call.



The trade union said: "The Vereinigung Cockpit feels compelled to take this step after the employers showed no discernible willingness to reach a solution in several collective bargaining disputes."



"Despite a deliberate decision not to take strike action over the Easter holidays, no serious offers were forthcoming. During this period, there was neither a response nor any discernible willingness to engage in talks on the part of the employers," union President Andreas Pinheiro said.



The strike announcement comes hours after a Lufthansa cabin crew walkout that delayed thousands of passengers nationwide.



Friday's strike was staged by a different trade union, UFO, and called for redundancy packages due to the threat of closures as Lufthansa sets up a new subsidiary, City Airlines, fuelling fears of job losses at its other operations.









