Trump announces 10% tariff on imports from all countries

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he has signed documents imposing a 10% tariff on all imports from every country.

"It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The move came after the US Supreme Court struck down most of Trump's tariffs.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court said Trump exceeded his authority when imposing sweeping tariffs using a law reserved for a national emergency.