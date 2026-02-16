Türkiye runs budget deficit of $4.9B in January

Türkiye's central government budget balance posted a deficit of 214.5 billion Turkish liras ($4.9 billion) in January, official figures from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed on Monday.

The country's budget revenues totaled 1.42 trillion liras ($32.38 billion) in January, while budget expenditures amounted to 1.63 trillion liras ($37.28 billion), according to the ministry.

Türkiye's tax revenues were at 1.18 trillion liras ($26.99 billion), while interest rate payments totaled 456.4 billion liras ($10.44 billion).

The budget balance excluding interest rate payments saw a surplus of 241.8 billion liras ($5.5 billion).