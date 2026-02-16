Epstein aided AI pioneer in securing Hong Kong funding: Report

Jeffrey Epstein financially supported artificial intelligence (AI) researcher Ben Goertzel and helped him secure at least HK$8.9 million (about $1.14 million) in grants from the Hong Kong government, according to a report by the South China Morning Post on Monday.

Emails released by the US Department of Justice indicate that Epstein pledged at least $113,000 over five years to support Goertzel's open-source AI initiative. This backing enabled Goertzel to meet eligibility requirements for public research funding in Hong Kong.

Ben Goertzel, an American computer scientist, is known for his work promoting artificial general intelligence. He worked in Hong Kong during the 2010s as chief scientist at Hanson Robotics, the company behind the humanoid robot Sophia.

He was also involved in AI research projects at Hong Kong Polytechnic University and later returned to the US while maintaining his permanent resident status in Hong Kong.

The South China Morning Post reported that Goertzel's association with Epstein began in 2001, when Epstein funded a research fellowship.

Between 2010 and 2015, Epstein channeled at least $113,000 through the US non-profit Humanity+, which was then transferred to Novamente, a company owned by Goertzel. This allowed Novamente to act as the required "industry sponsor" for projects applying to Hong Kong's Innovation and Technology Fund.

Under the fund's rules, companies must secure 10% of total project costs from industry sponsors to qualify for government support, with the remainder covered by public funds.

According to the South China Morning Post, three PolyU projects backed by Novamente received HK$8.9 million between 2010 and 2016.

Emails show that Goertzel repeatedly sought Epstein's financial help to meet sponsorship requirements. In a message from 2011, Goertzel wrote: "Let me know if you're game to donate the additional $10K. If not, I will explore other options … I really can't afford $10K personally right now."

In 2015, amid renewed scrutiny of Epstein's offences, Goertzel requested an additional $25,000. An assistant replied that "due to the current environment," funding would be suspended.

Goertzel responded: "I have seen the spate of utterly idiotic negative publicity in the news, and I'm sorry you guys have to deal with that."

Later that day, Epstein authorized the transfer.

Communication between the two continued until at least 2018, roughly a year before Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. He was found dead in his jail cell in 2019.

In comments to the outlet, Goertzel expressed regret. "Looking back, I regret knowing the guy, or taking his money, or having anything to do with the guy," he said.

"The reason any scientist dealt with Jeffrey Epstein was very simple-getting research money is hard," he added.

"Particularly back at that time … getting research money for (artificial general intelligence) was almost impossible. When your research has essentially no funding, it's hard to say no."



