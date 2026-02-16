 Contact Us
Kremlin says it strongly rejects European accusations it poisoned Navalny with dart frog toxin

Published February 16,2026
The Kremlin said on Monday that it strongly rejected accusations ⁠from five ⁠European countries that the Russian state had killed late Kremlin critic Alexei ⁠Navalny using toxin from poison dart frogs.

Five European allies on Saturday accused Moscow of murdering Navalny with the exotic poison while ⁠he ⁠was held in an Arctic penal colony two years ago.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Moscow took ⁠a very negative view of what he said were false accusations.

"Naturally, we do not accept such accusations. ⁠We ‌disagree with ‌them. We consider ⁠them biased ‌and unfounded. And, in fact, we ⁠strongly reject them," ⁠said Peskov.