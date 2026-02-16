Global solidarity against Zionist smear campaign

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese has become a prominent figure for documenting and publicizing what she describes in her reports as genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank.

Zionist groups that have mobilized against Albanese — who has been described by supporters as "a one-woman army" — are calling for her resignation. Countries led by Germany and France have cited as justification her characterization of Israel as an "enemy."

The campaign has sparked significant backlash from segments of the global public, with artists, writers, and actors voicing support. In a letter published earlier this week by the group Artists for Palestine, signatories expressed their "full support for Francesca Albanese, a defender of human rights and, therefore, of the Palestinian people's right to exist."

'COMMON ENEMY OF HUMANITY'



In the letter, signatories wrote: "In every corner of the world, there are countless people who do not want might to become law, and who understand the true meaning of the word 'law.'"

Supporters include actors Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem, Nobel Prize–winning author Annie Ernaux, and British musician Annie Lennox.

Speaking last week at the Al Jazeera Forum, Francesca Albanese criticized what she describes as Israel's genocide in Gaza, stating: "As humanity, we have a common enemy."

However, a video circulated later that was described by her supporters as manipulated, falsely claiming that Albanese had declared "Israel the common enemy of humanity." In a post on social media, Albanese clarified that by "common enemy" she was referring to "the system that enables genocide in Palestine."

Despite the clarification, European countries including France and Germany continue to back calls for her dismissal.

"I FELT THERE WAS BLOOD ON MY HANDS"



Software engineer Vaniya Agrawal, who was dismissed after protesting Microsoft's services to Israel, said she felt complicit by remaining at the company.

In April 2025, during Microsoft's 50th anniversary event, Agrawal interrupted the proceedings while senior executives — including co-founder Bill Gates — were on stage, shouting: "Shame on you all, you're all hypocrites."

Agrawal was subsequently fired. Explaining her actions, she said that although she did not directly work on technologies allegedly used for the surveillance and targeting of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, she felt that dedicating her "time, energy, and life" to a company she believes is part of a "genocide economy" made her complicit.

"I felt like there was blood on my hands," she said, adding that she could no longer justify continuing to work there.













