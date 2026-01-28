Türkiye to deepen cooperation with Nigeria in industry

Türkiye will deepen cooperation with Nigeria in industry, trade, investment and production, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Tuesday.

Bolat made the remarks after he and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir met with Nigeria's Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Owan Enoh.

The meeting was held under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chairmanship as part of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's official visit to Türkiye.

"We comprehensively discussed topics that will deepen our cooperation in the fields of industry, trade, investment and production," said Bolat in a statement released on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Bolat said that Türkiye and Nigeria signed a joint declaration on the establishment of a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to strengthen institutional economic cooperation between the two countries, along with a Memorandum of Understanding on Halal Quality Infrastructure.

"We believe that these steps will create new opportunities for the business communities of both countries," said Bolat.

"In line with the $5 billion trade volume target set by our presidents, we will resolutely continue our efforts to diversify trade, increase investments, and strengthen ties between our private sectors," he added.

"Türkiye will continue its relations with Nigeria based on trust (and) a long-term and strategic partnership approach," Bolat said.

Tinubu pledged to deepen cooperation with Türkiye on security and trade, citing shared efforts to combat instability and promote economic growth.

Nine agreements were signed between Türkiye and Nigeria in the presence of Presidents Erdogan and Tinubu following bilateral and delegation-level talks in Ankara.

Covering a wide range of sectors, the agreements include cooperation on military training, diaspora policy, media and communication, higher education, halal accreditation, diplomatic training, and social and women's affairs.

Türkiye and Africa's most populous country have maintained diplomatic relations since Nov. 9, 1960.

Bilateral trade volume between the two countries reached $688.4 million in the first 11 months of 2025. When energy trade is included, Nigeria became Türkiye's largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa in 2025.

Agreements on military training, defense and security have reinforced strategic ties, with the Nigerian Air Force having purchased drones and six ATAK T129 attack helicopters from Türkiye.

Turkish firms have long operated in Nigeria's construction, energy, textile and manufacturing sectors, exporting products such as iron, steel, machinery and food while importing crude oil and agricultural goods.

More than 50 Turkish-owned companies operate in Nigeria, with total investments valued at around $400 million. In recent years, the number of projects undertaken by Turkish contractors has increased significantly, with the total value nearing $3 billion.

In line with Ankara's support for Abuja's counterterrorism efforts, cooperation in military affairs, security and the defense industry continues to strengthen steadily.



