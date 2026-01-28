Iranian officials issue multiple warnings challenging Trump’s ‘armada’ remarks

Senior Iranian officials issued multiple warnings Wednesday that any US military action against the country would trigger an immediate and powerful response.

"Our brave Armed Forces are prepared—with their fingers on the trigger—to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on the US social media company X.

"The valuable lessons learned from the 12-Day War have enabled us to respond even more strongly, rapidly, and profoundly," Araghchi added.

In a separate statement, Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to Iran's supreme leader, wrote on X, "A limited strike is a delusion."

"Any military action by the US, from any source and at any level, will be considered the beginning of a war, and the response will be immediate, comprehensive, and unprecedented, targeting the aggressor, the heart of Tel Aviv, and all those who support the aggressor."

The warnings followed US President Donald Trump's statement that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran as he expressed hope that Tehran would "come to the table" to negotiate with Washington.