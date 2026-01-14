TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE UP AT WEDNESDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 12,425.88 points, increasing by 0.33% or 40.27 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 rose 1.07% to close at 12,385.61 points, with a daily transaction volume of 192.9 billion Turkish liras ($4.47 billion).

As of 10.15 am local time (0715GMT), exchange rates stood at 43.1680 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 50.3320 to the euro, and 58.0960 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,635.20, while Brent crude oil was trading at $64.70 per barrel.





