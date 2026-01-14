China posts record trade figures last year

 Contact Us
China’s foreign trade grew 3.8% in 2025 to a record 45.47 trillion yuan, while its trade surplus surged to an all-time high of $1.2 trillion, official data showed.

Published January 14,2026
China's foreign trade volume rose 3.8% year-on-year to 45.47 trillion yuan ($6.5 trillion) in 2025, while the country's trade surplus climbed to a record $1.2 trillion, official data showed on Wednesday.

China's total foreign trade exceeded the 45 trillion yuan threshold for the first time, according to figures from the General Administration of Customs.

The country's foreign trade has expanded for nine consecutive years since 2017, the data showed.

Exports increased 6.1% to 26.99 trillion yuan ($3.85 trillion), while imports edged up 0.5% to 18.48 trillion yuan ($2.65 trillion).

In December alone, exports rose 5.2% year-on-year, while imports increased 4.4%.