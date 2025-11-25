German economy posts 0% growth in Q3

The German economy posted 0% growth in the third quarter of this year from the previous quarter, the federal statistical authority Destatis announced on Tuesday.

"Weak exports had a dampening effect on economic activity in the 3rd quarter," Ruth Brand, president of Destatis, said.

The country's economy contracted by 0.3% in the second quarter of the year.

Overall, final consumption expenditure stagnated in the third quarter of 2025, with diverging trends recorded in household and government final consumption.

Household consumption expenditure declined for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2023, partly because households spent less on food and beverage services and accommodation services.

By contrast, government final consumption expenditure increased again, rising 0.8% from the previous quarter.

On a yearly basis, the German economy expanded by 0.3% in the third quarter.





