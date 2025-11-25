EU new car registrations up 1.4% in 10 months

New car registrations in the EU rose 1.4% year on year in the first 10 months of this year, with the monthly figures increasing for the fourth month in a row, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) announced on Tuesday.

Despite the recent positive momentum, overall volumes remain far below pre-pandemic levels, the association said.

"The battery-electric car market share reached 16.4%, yet it is still below the pace needed at this stage of the transition," it added. "Hybrid-electric vehicles lead as the most popular power type choice among buyers, with plug-in hybrids continuing to gain momentum."

During the January-October period, battery-electric cars accounted for 16.4% of the EU market share, an increase from the low baseline of 13.2%.

Hybrid-electric car registrations captured 34.6% of the market, remaining the preferred choice among EU consumers.

Meanwhile, the combined market share of petrol and diesel cars fell to 36.6%, down from 46.3% over the same period in 2024.

Over the same period, the EU saw registrations of 1.47 million new battery-electric cars, 3.1 million hybrid-electric cars, 819,200 plug-in hybrids, and 2.46 million petrol and diesel vehicles.