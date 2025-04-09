News Economy German carmaker Audi records drop in sales amid struggles in China

Audi vehicles sit parked at a a dealership, on the day U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce new tariffs, in Massapequa, New York, U.S., April 2, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

German car manufacturer Audi saw its global deliveries fall in the first quarter of the year, despite a strong performance from its electric vehicles.



Deliveries from January to March dropped 3.4% to 383,401 vehicles, attributed to a 7% crash in China, where the company faces intense local competition.



Audi delivered 48,599 vehicles to North America, representing a 2.1% drop that is likely to be exacerbated by 20% US tariffs on car imports that went into force last week.



The domestic market in Germany provided a more positive picture, with sales up 4.8% to 48,477, while deliveries in the rest of Europe were up 3%.



Europe - including Germany - accounted for almost three-quarters of Audi's sales of electric vehicles, which were up 30% to 46,371.



The company, based in the southern German city of Ingolstadt, is a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group.



Audi is aiming to increase sales in 2025 after a difficult 2024. It announced plans in March to cut up to 7,500 jobs.
































