China slams US tariffs at WTO, warns of global trade fallout

China on Wednesday sharply criticized the US at the World Trade Organization (WTO), warning that Washington's decision to impose sweeping new tariffs could further destabilize the global trading system.

"The situation has dangerously escalated," Beijing said in a statement delivered to WTO members, describing the move as "reckless" and a violation of WTO rules.

The statement to the WTO, seen by Anadolu, expressed "grave concern and firm opposition" to the US action.

While China said it does not seek a trade war, it made clear it will not back down. "China opposes trade wars, but it will firmly defend its legitimate interests," the statement added.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he authorized a 90-day pause in the additional tariffs he imposed on several countries that were willing to negotiate with the US.

But he imposed more levies on China, saying: "Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," he said on Truth Social.

China has hiked tariffs on American products to 84%, up from the previously announced 34%, starting Thursday.

It has accused Washington of undermining the multilateral trading system and urged the WTO secretariat to examine the global impact of such tariffs.