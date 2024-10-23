TÜRKIYES CONSUMER CONFIDENCE UP IN OCTOBER

Türkiye's consumer confidence index went up by 3% to 80.6 in October, from 78.2 in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Wednesday.

Among sub-indexes, the financial situation expectation of household over the next 12 months index posted the highest rise with 6.1% month-on-month in October.

It was followed by an assessment of spending money on durable goods and general economic situation expectation, both over the next 12 months, with 4.1% and 1.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the financial situation of household at present sub-index saw a monthly decline of 0.2%.

The consumer confidence index, which can hover between 0 and 200, indicates an optimistic outlook when above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when below 100.





