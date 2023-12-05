Türkiye, Qatar set $5B bilateral trade target

Türkiye and Qatar have set a $5 billion bilateral trade volume target for the medium term, the Turkish trade minister said on Tuesday.

During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's meeting this week with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, they said once the countries' Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) enters into force, they aim for bilateral trade to reach $5 billion in the medium term, Ömer Bolat announced on X.

During Erdoğan's second visit to Qatar this year, Türkiye's commitment to enhancing partnership with Qatar was shown, he added.

Türkiye and Qatar on Monday signed 12 cooperation agreements in various fields and the joint declaration of the 9th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.