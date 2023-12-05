France condemns attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians in West Bank

France on Tuesday condemned the attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

"France strongly condemns the attacks by groups of settlers in the West Bank on Palestinians, particularly the attack in Qarawat Bani Hassan on Sunday, in the presence of the Israeli armed forces, during which a Palestinian was killed," a French Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry urged Israel to take the necessary measures to stop the attacks and to protect civilian populations.

"The international community has a role to play in stopping this violence, which undermines prospects for peace," the ministry added.

Israel resumed air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group, Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 injured since Israel launched a massive military campaign on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.