Iran says oil tanker explodes after hitting naval mine in Strait of Hormuz

Iran said on Friday that an oil tanker exploded after striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, while another tanker was forced to turn back.

In a statement carried by Iran's Fars news agency, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said two oil tankers attempted to "secretly pass through an unauthorized route north of Ghavam Island on Friday morning."

One of the tankers exploded after colliding with a naval mine, while the other was forced to turn back, the statement said.

The IRGC Navy did not identify the tankers or provide details about their crews, possible casualties or the extent of the damage.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but its implementation stalled over disagreements about freedom of navigation through the strait.

Tehran has repeatedly linked reopening the waterway to its demands for an end to US and Israeli hostilities, security guarantees against renewed attacks, and the lifting of US sanctions and restrictions on Iranian ports.