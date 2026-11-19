US President Donald Trump is considering a new round of military strikes against Iran amid pressure from Israel, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing officials.

Trump has yet to make a decision, but he is weighing whether to resume military operations after Israel warned that Iran had made progress in rebuilding its missile and drone capabilities.

The report said disagreements are growing within the Trump administration over the reliability of the intelligence and whether another attack on Iran is justified.

The disagreements come after voters expressed frustration in the midterm elections over a war that has driven up prices without delivering the quick victory Trump promised nearly eight months ago.

Despite these concerns, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing the US to join Israel in a four- to seven-day airstrike campaign against Iran, the report said.

Netanyahu is eager to secure American support, although Israeli officials have denied that he is pressuring Trump.

Talks between the two countries intensified last week. Mossad chief Roman Gofman met with senior US officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, while other Israeli intelligence and military leaders also called for renewed action against Iran, according to the report.

Trump has sent mixed signals about restarting the conflict. At times, he has claimed the war is over, while at others, he has suggested further military action may be necessary to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.





