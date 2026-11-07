Elections will show Madrid not governed from Washington or Tel Aviv: Spanish premier

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday that the Nov. 29 general elections would demonstrate that Spain is governed from within the country, rather than from Washington, Tel Aviv, Buenos Aires or Moscow, as he vowed to resist the influence of the international far right.

Speaking at a campaign event in Tarragona, Sanchez defended his government's foreign policy positions and opposition to increased military spending.

"On November 29, we will tell them with our votes that Spain is governed from Spain, not from Washington, not from Tel Aviv, not from Buenos Aires, not from Moscow, but from Spain," he said.

"We will not allow our country to become the outpost or backyard of the international far right," he added.

Sanchez highlighted his government's opposition to the war in Iran and the genocide in Gaza, while reaffirming his support for Palestinian statehood and peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine.

He also defended his decision to reject US President Donald Trump's demand to allocate 5% of gross domestic product to defense spending, saying Spain would continue prioritizing education, health care, social care and pensions.

The premier pledged to continue resisting the far right, describing Spain as a "beacon" that would continue inspiring the world.





