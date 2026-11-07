Kazakh, Tajik presidents agree on priority areas for advancing bilateral cooperation

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Saturday agreed on priority areas to further develop bilateral cooperation between the two Central Asian countries.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement adopted following bilateral talks between Tokayev and Rahmon in the Kazakh capital of Astana, according to a statement by Kazakhstan's presidential press service, Akorda.

According to an Akorda statement on the talks, both sides exchanged a total of 14 documents aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries across a number of sectors, including energy, healthcare and agriculture.

"There are issues that require consideration and resolution in order to further advance our multilateral cooperation. We look only ahead -- focusing on creating new opportunities, implementing mutually beneficial projects, and fulfilling the agreements that have been reached," Tokayev was quoted as saying.

Rahmon was quoted as saying that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan is developing dynamically in all key areas, noting that Astana is among Dushanbe's leading trade and economic partners.

"During the negotiations, particular attention was paid to the further expansion of trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation in the areas of transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, water resources, industry, and digitalization," the statement added.

Rahmon arrived in the Kazakh capital on Thursday for a three-day official visit, during which he took part in an Aqaba Process summit on Friday.

The Aqaba Process is an initiative launched by Jordan's King Abdullah II in 2015 that provides a platform for countries and international organizations to address emerging security threats and strengthen coordination in combating terrorism.

King Abdullah II also arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday to attend the summit, which focused on AI security issues. He held bilateral talks with Tokayev that same day.



