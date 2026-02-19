Russia, Syria discuss ongoing military presence: Lavrov

Russia is currently in negotiations with the new Syrian leadership to maintain its key military presence, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with the Al-Arabia TV channel in Moscow, Lavrov argued that Syrians are "keen" for Russia's presence to endure.

"As for our military facilities, discussions are ongoing. Let me reiterate the Syrians are keen for our presence to endure. These sites, while no longer purely military in function as they were prior to December 2025, remain well-suited for repurposing as humanitarian hubs," he said.

Lavrov said that mutual respect and benefit are the principles that have underpinned Russia's relations with Syria since the establishment of the Arab state.

He said the fact that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has visited Russia twice in less than four months and that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani has held multiple meetings with Russian officials within a year demonstrate that both sides hold these relations in high regard.

Lavrov argued that Moscow's presence in Syria, particularly at Khmeimim and Tartus, is seen as "a stabilizing counterweight to other players."

He noted that Israel, for example, is asserting influence in the south by forging ties with the Druze, who historically hold grievances against Damascus.

The top Russian diplomat also noted that the US seems to have a plan to withdraw from northeast Syria, urging it to manage the departure "in a way that does not generate new threats."

He said ISIS (Daesh) camps were left unattended in that area, where up to 10,000 detained militants dispersed into Iraq and beyond, warning that if the problem is not addressed, it may fuel further regional instability.

"Syria serves as a convenient transit point. We stand ready to channel our humanitarian aid-including that destined for Africa-through these facilities. We would welcome other states likewise availing themselves of these operational platforms to direct humanitarian and other civilian freight toward the African continent," he said.

PALESTINIAN-ISRAELI CONFLICT

Lavrov criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for saying there will be no Palestinian state, emphasizing that "this would improve Israel's security."

He also described as "absolutely inadequate and unacceptable" statements by Israeli officials claiming "there were no civilians" in Gaza, noting it was "as if everyone there were terrorists, starting at the age of three."

"It is our firm belief that there will be no stability or calm there without a Palestinian state," he stressed.

Turning to US President Donald Trump's initiative to establish a Board of Peace, Lavrov said that "of critical importance is the representation of Palestinians in this process, above all of the Palestinian National Authority, which has not been involved thus far."

He expressed Russia's readiness to participate in Gaza's post-war restoration, saying Russia has sent a note to the US agreeing to use $1 billion in frozen funds for Gaza's reconstruction.

"It has now been announced that a meeting of the Board of Peace will take place in Washington on Feb. 19 and that countries have pledged $5 billion in contributions. One hopes that Russia's pledged billion forms part of that total," he said.

Lavrov also said that Russia has urged Israel to pursue "negotiated solutions," noting that "at present, however, the prevailing line reflects a preference for resolving all issues by force."

'NETANYAHU PUSHES FOR RADICAL MEASURES AGAINST IRAN'

Lavrov warned that the consequences of a strike on Iran for the region and for Russia "would be adverse."

He highlighted that past strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities supervised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) posed real nuclear risks.

"The situation is now stable, but the attacks forced Iran to reconsider physical protection of nuclear materials, which, I repeat, are under IAEA control and cannot be touched," he said.

"Regrettably, Israel and the United States still went ahead with the strikes, creating physical risks and undermining the authority of the IAEA and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons which, as Iran has noted repeatedly, is mandatory for Iran," he said.

He said that Moscow maintains close contacts with Iranian representatives through a senior advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Larijani, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"We have no reasons to doubt that Iran genuinely wishes to resolve this problem on the basis of respecting the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)," he said.

Lavrov also criticized the US demand to Iran that it denounce its right to uranium enrichment for any purpose, either completely or drastically downsize its missile program, and stop influencing any political powers in the region.

He said Iran has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.

"We cannot ignore the fact that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is actively pushing for radical measures against Iran, seeking to undermine its legitimate rights under the NPT and other international treaties and conventions," he said.

Lavrov argued that the Arab countries do not want escalation around Iran and send signals to Washington urging it to look for a balanced solution.

- Centenary of relations with Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian settlement and relations with US

Commenting on the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia, Lavrov said: "We are very pleased with our cooperation. We believe that it has a positive future."

About Arab countries in general, he said Moscow enjoys "solid relationships with all Arab countries and their organizations."

"Saudi Arabia is the leader of the Arab world, a country of the two holiest sites in Islam, and the author of the Arab Peace Initiative to settle the most complicated and enduring crisis, the Palestinian issue," he said.

Asked what obstacles prevent a settlement between Russia and Ukraine, Lavrov said the primary hindrance is the current Ukrainian government.

As for Russian-US relations, Lavrov described them as "pragmatic." According to him, Moscow and Washington agreed to establish a bilateral economic working group.

"We will discuss all these issues within this working group. We want to understand how the Trump administration understands mutual benefits," he said.