Türkiye ready to contribute to Gaza 'in every way possible': Foreign minister

Türkiye is ready to contribute to Gaza "in every way possible," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday.

"Our message is this: whether it's humanitarian aid, the administration of Gaza, infrastructure and superstructure services, or contributing to (International) Stabilization Force, we are ready to provide all kinds of support in all these areas," Fidan told Anadolu and TRT in the US capital, Washington, DC.

His remarks came right after attending the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, which was presided over by US President Donald Trump, bringing together representatives from more than 45 countries to discuss Gaza's reconstruction and broader international stabilization efforts.