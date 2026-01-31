TURKISH BUSINESS COMMUNITY URGES EU TO ADVANCE ANKARAS MEMBERSHIP BID

The Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) has sent a letter to EU leaders calling for opening the way for Türkiye's EU membership, updating the Customs Union, and strengthening cooperation.

The letter, prepared by DEIK through the Türkiye-Europe Business Councils, was signed by the presidents of business councils from 26 EU member states and addressed to EU leaders, and was also published by Financial Times.

A press meeting, titled Türkiye-EU: From Dialogue to Action-An Open Letter to EU Leaders, was held Friday in Istanbul regarding the letter.

Speaking at the meeting, DEIK President Nail Olpak stated that the entire DEIK family supports this work, noting the delays experienced in EU membership and the updating of the Customs Union.

Türkiye and the EU maintain close relations despite all negativities, Olpak said, adding that the current agenda is not only about updating the Customs Union but also about their desire to be part of the European ecosystem.

Olpak noted that they are currently experiencing a period of global unpredictability.

Calling for modernization of the Türkiye-EU Customs Union, he also cited the visa issue and the difficulties relating to the EU's new Carbon Border Adjustment mechanism.

Free trade agreements signed by the EU with other countries outside the Customs Union also affect Türkiye, Olpak said, mentioning the potential impacts of the agreements signed by the EU with member countries of the South American Mercosur bloc and India.

He said that in their conversations, many European countries agreed with their opinion.

Olpak added that they will continue their contacts with the European officials.

Mehmet Ali Yalcindag, the coordinating chairperson of the DEIK Türkiye-Europe Business Councils, for his part, called for building a new Europe together.

Yalcindag highlighted that the relationship between Ankara and Brussels is not merely a diplomatic issue, but also signifies economic integration, joint production, and mutual interdependence, explaining that the EU is Türkiye's largest trading partner, and Türkiye is the EU's fifth-largest trading partner.

Türkiye is an indispensable partner for the global challenges facing Europe, he noted, stressing that the EU needs Türkiye.

Yalcindag said Ankara offers concrete contributions to Europe's green transformation, digitalization, food security, and strategic resilience with its dynamic economy, young and entrepreneurial population, strong industrial infrastructure, and progress in the defense industry, among others.

Türkiye is an integral part of European value chains in industry, providing production power in many sectors from automotive to machinery, textiles to electronics, he added.

Yalcindag noted that advancements in the defense industry aimed at securing the European continent can only be implemented quickly and effectively through partnerships with Türkiye, and pointed to Ankara's importance in terms of energy corridors.

He expressed expectation of a strategic and visionary approach and prompt action from the EU.

If bilateral relations are not terminated despite long-standing unresolved issues, then that relationship is necessary, Yalcindag underscored.

He expressed a wish to achieve results this year, adding that they want to make significant progress at a meeting scheduled to take place in Brussels on Oct. 13.

Yalcindag stated that if they do not receive a positive response to this letter, they will send a second letter in three months and a third in the last quarter of the year.

OPEN LETTER

Addressed to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, President of the EU Council Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the letter called for reconsideration of "the current unproductive methodology which stalls Türkiye's accession process."

"Giving Türkiye a clear and unambiguous perspective on becoming a member of the EU and reaffirming that Türkiye and the EU's future lies within each other would restore strategic clarity and mutual confidence," said the letter, which was published Saturday on Financial Times.

The dynamism of Turkish society, combined with the EU's transformative influence, could shape the accession process and foster a constructive path toward addressing existing challenges, it said.

"A strong, integrated, and globally influential EU is imperative not only for European nations, including Türkiye, but also for stability in our shared neighborhood and the wider world," the letter added.