Russia Sends Navy to Escort Tanker from US in Atlantic

Russia has moved naval vessels into the North Atlantic as tensions rise over an oil tanker sought by Washington, with US officials signaling preparations to seize the ship, according to a report.

CBS News reported on Tuesday that the tanker, now sailing under the name Marinera after reflagging to Russia, was believed to be between Scotland and Iceland, though tracking data can be unreliable.

President Donald Trump said last month he ordered a "blockade" of sanctioned tankers tied to Venezuela, a move Caracas denounced as "theft," amid broader accusations by Trump that Venezuelan shipping has been used for drug trafficking.

Two US officials told CBS News that American forces would prefer to board the vessel rather than sink it. US Southern Command said it "remains ready to support our US government agency partners in standing against sanctioned vessels and actors transiting through this region."

Russia's Foreign Ministry said the ship was "sailing in the international waters of the North Atlantic under the state flag of the Russian Federation and in full compliance with the norms of international maritime law," warning that it was receiving "clearly disproportionate attention."

Maritime analyst Dimitris Ampatzidis of Kpler told BBC Verify that enforcement hinges on a vessel's identity and sanctions history rather than its flag, noting that reflagging could trigger "diplomatic friction" without halting US action.





