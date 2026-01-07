Media: Rubio says US aims to buy Greenland, downplays military option

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States is seeking to buy Greenland and that recent remarks about the island should not be interpreted as signalling a military invasion, US media reported on Tuesday.



Rubio made the comments during a closed-door briefing with US lawmakers, people familiar with the discussion told the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper said the goal of the US administration was to purchase the autonomous island, which belongs to Denmark.



The New York Times reported similarly, adding that US President Donald Trump had asked his aides to present an updated plan for acquiring Greenland. Trump had already raised the idea during his first term in office.



The US administration has recently stepped up its rhetoric over Greenland. On Tuesday, the White House said the possible use of military force remained among the options under consideration.



"The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. Military is always an option at the Commander in Chief's disposal," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

