Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Syria in Doha ahead of Astana talks

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Doha on Saturday to discuss developments in Syria, according to diplomatic sources.

The two ministers, attending the 22nd edition of the Doha Forum, had a "constructive and extensive" meeting focused on the latest developments in Syria, the sources said.

The discussions also served as a preliminary assessment ahead of the Astana Format Foreign Ministers' Meeting, scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The talks come as Syria experiences renewed violence following a period of relative calm. On Nov. 27, clashes broke out between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo, intensifying a conflict that has spanned nearly 14 years.

The Astana Format meetings, involving Türkiye, Iran, and Russia, aim to address the ongoing crisis and facilitate a resolution to the protracted Syrian conflict.









